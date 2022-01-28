Novoron Bioscience Awarded NIH Grant for Research Into Alzheimer’s Disease

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Novoron Bioscience, a San Diego-based biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies to reverse central nervous system (CNS) damage, announced today that they have been awarded an NIA/NIH grant to advance their work into Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and other tauopathies. Funding will be used to test Novoron’s technology for the ability to reduce the spread of tau that is characteristic of various tauopathies. This research will be done in collaboration with Dr. Kenneth S. Kosik from the University of California, Santa Barbara and Dr. Jennifer Rauch from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

