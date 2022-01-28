Salk Institute Trustees elect Marna C. Whittington as Board chair

LA JOLLA—Marna C. Whittington, the former CEO of Allianz Global Investors Capital, was elected as chair of the Salk Institute’s Board of Trustees on November 12, 2021. Whittington replaces Daniel C. Lewis, former president of the global commercial management-consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton.

“On behalf of the Salk Institute, we welcome Marna as the new board chair. Her leadership comes at a critical time as Salk’s recently launched Campaign for the Future seeks to meet the capital and scientific aspirations of the Institute “says Salk President Rusty Gage. “The $500 million campaign will greatly benefit from Marna’s expertise in finance and strategic organization, and from her years of philanthropic engagement.”

Whittington was elected to the Board of Trustees in 2005 and had served as vice-chair since 2016. Having had a family member who dealt with debilitating disease, Whittington was excited to learn about Salk’s groundbreaking scientific discoveries, which inspired…

