Aethlon Medical to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 14, 2022

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a company developing medical technology to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious disease, today announced that it will issue financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022, ended December 31, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. EST on Monday, February 14, 2022. Management will host a conference call on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EST to review financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

