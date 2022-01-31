Cardiff Oncology Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that on January 31, 2022, non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 55,008 shares of its common stock were granted to one new employee. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employee becoming an employee of Cardiff Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

