NuVasive Appoints Andrew C. Morton as Chief Human Resources Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew (Drew) C. Morton as senior vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO) effective February 7, 2022. Mr. Morton brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources, talent development, employee experience, and diversity and inclusion. As CHRO, Mr. Morton will oversee all human resources aspects of the Company and will report to NuVasive’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Barry.

