REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md.: ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Interim data from Phase I/II trials of RGX-121 for the treatment of MPS II and RGX-111 for the treatment of MPS I to be presentedREGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that five oral and seven poster presentations will be presented at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™, taking place in San Diego, CA from February 7 through 11, 2022. The presentations include interim results from the Phase I/II clinical trials of RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), also known as Hunter Syndrome, and RGX-111 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I), also known as Hurler Syndrome.

