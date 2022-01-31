STAT+: Illumina’s embrace of long-read technology signals a shift in the DNA-sequencing market

SAN DIEGO — If DNA is the book of life, there’s a subplot around the race to read genetic information quickly, accurately, and cheaply. And the next chapter promises to be interesting.

Gene-sequencing giant Illumina announced during this year’s J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference that it plans to roll out a new technology in the latter half of 2022, dubbed Infinity, which will read DNA in far larger chunks than the firm has ever tackled before. It’s an approach that could help diagnose rare diseases and decipher parts of the human genome that have long remained a mystery to researchers.

