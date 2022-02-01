Later Hit: Does Cannabis Ease Pain, Speed Recovery in Injured Athletes?

The National Football League is funding a novel clinical trial by UC San Diego researchers to assess whether cannabis or CBD provide any post-game pain relief caused by athletic injury. Trial participants will be professional rugby players.

