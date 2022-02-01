New Data Show Statistically Significant Reduction in Chronic Cancer-Related Lymphedema with Early Detection Using ImpediMed’s L-Dex® Technology and Intervention

CARLSBAD, Calif., and BRISBANE, Australia: CARLSBAD, Calif., and BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD), a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to maximize patient health, today announced publication of results from the PREVENT trial showing that fewer breast cancer patients with early detection using L-Dex and intervention progressed to chronic lymphedema when compared to patients monitored with tape measure, which is the current standard of care. The result was statistically significant.

Click here to view original post