SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic and inflammatory diseases, announced today the initiation of enrollment in three Phase 2 studies with the company’s lead drug ARD-101, a first-in-class small molecule bitter taste receptor (TAS2R) pan-agonist. All three studies are designed to measure important aspects of metabolic syndrome to confirm the drug’s activity and help design future clinical studies.
AARDVARK THERAPEUTICS, INC., ANNOUNCES THE INITIATION OF ENROLLMENT FOR THREE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS OF ORAL ARD-101
