AARDVARK THERAPEUTICS, INC., ANNOUNCES THE INITIATION OF ENROLLMENT FOR THREE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS OF ORAL ARD-101

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic and inflammatory diseases, announced today the initiation of enrollment in three Phase 2 studies with the company’s lead drug ARD-101, a first-in-class small molecule bitter taste receptor (TAS2R) pan-agonist. All three studies are designed to measure important aspects of metabolic syndrome to confirm the drug’s activity and help design future clinical studies.

