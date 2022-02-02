SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cortica Inc. ("Cortica"), a high-growth, technology-enabled healthcare company, announced today the appointment of two new executives to bring Cortica’s "whole-child" medical and behavioral care model to more families across the country. Kari O’Rourke, MSN, NP-C joins Cortica as Chief Operating Officer, and Margaret Kelly joins as Chief Growth Officer. These leadership appointments come during a period of rapid expansion for the autism and neurodevelopment company. Propelled by a Series C investment last year, Cortica opened new locations in California, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York, with additional states planned throughout this year.
CORTICA ADDS TWO PROVEN INDUSTRY LEADERS TO DRIVE NATIONWIDE GROWTH AND VALUE-BASED CARE
