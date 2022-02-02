CORTICA ADDS TWO PROVEN INDUSTRY LEADERS TO DRIVE NATIONWIDE GROWTH AND VALUE-BASED CARE

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cortica Inc. ("Cortica"), a high-growth, technology-enabled healthcare company, announced today the appointment of two new executives to bring Cortica’s "whole-child" medical and behavioral care model to more families across the country. Kari O’Rourke, MSN, NP-C joins Cortica as Chief Operating Officer, and Margaret Kelly joins as Chief Growth Officer. These leadership appointments come during a period of rapid expansion for the autism and neurodevelopment company. Propelled by a Series C investment last year, Cortica opened new locations in California, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York, with additional states planned throughout this year.

