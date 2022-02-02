Halozyme Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Nicole LaBrosse has been promoted to the position of senior vice president, chief financial officer, effective immediately. Ms. LaBrosse will succeed Elaine Sun, who is stepping down to pursue another opportunity. Ms. LaBrosse brings over 18 years of public accounting and corporate finance experience to Halozyme. Ms. LaBrosse joined Halozyme in 2015 and has since held roles of growing responsibility within the Company. Most recently, Ms. LaBrosse served as Halozyme’s vice president, finance and accounting since 2020. Previously, Ms. LaBrosse held the role of executive director, controller since 2017. During her tenure with Halozyme, Ms. LaBrosse has demonstrated leadership with important corporate initiatives including capital return, accessing capital markets, corporate restructuring and transitioning to a growing, profitable company. Prior to joining Halozyme, Ms. LaBrosse was with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP for over 10 years supporting…

