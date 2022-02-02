Illumina partners with centers across France to advance a precision medicine approach for patients with late-stage cancer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), today announced an agreement with the Jean Perrin Center at the Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital in France to assess the clinical value of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) in cancer therapy options in patients with late-stage disease compared to use of current standard of care, including small panel tests. Evidence from the CELIA (comprehensive genomic profiling impact) research study will be used to support a precision medicine approach for patients with late-stage cancer within the French healthcare system.

