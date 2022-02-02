Monarch Weather Consulting Launches Weather Intelligence GIS Content Solutions on Esri’s ArcGIS Marketplace

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the entrepreneurs behind Monarch Weather Consulting, meteorologists Crystal Egger and Kathryn Prociv create customized weather solution platforms that put real-time, actionable weather intelligence in their clients’ hands. A recent partnership announced with the Esri Startup Program will optimize Monarch’s ability to help clients from all industry sectors navigate weather extremes. Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, helps early-stage startups build

Click here to view original post