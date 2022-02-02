Oncolytics Biotech® Provides Positive Safety Update on the Pancreatic Cancer Cohort of its Multi-Indication Phase 1/2 Gastrointestinal Cancer Trial

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB: Independent safety review completed with no toxicity concerns Cohort builds on prior proof-of-concept data demonstrating clinical benefit of pelareorep-checkpoint inhibitor combination in pancreatic cancer Multi-indication trial being conducted in collaboration with Roche and AIO also includes cohorts in metastatic colorectal and advanced anal cancers SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced the successful completion of the three-patient safety run-in for the pancreatic cancer cohort of the phase 1/2 GOBLET study following evaluation by the study’s Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). The DSMB noted no safety concerns in these patients and recommended the study proceed as planned. The safety run-in for the trial’s third-line metastatic colorectal cancer cohort remains ongoing.

Click here to view original post