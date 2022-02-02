Pimera Therapeutics Awarded Grant by US Department of Defense to Evaluate PMR-116, a Novel Inhibitor of RNA Polymerase I (Pol I) Transcription, in Patients with Prostate Cancer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pimera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough medicines for cancer and other diseases with high unmet medical need, announced today that the Company and its collaborators Dr. Luc Furic, Head, Translational Prostate Cancer Research at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and Professor Ross Hannan, Centenary Chair in Cancer Research and Head of the ACRF Department of Cancer Biology and Therapeutics, Associate Dean Research (Biomedical and Translational) at Australian National University, have been awarded a Prostate Cancer Research Program (PCRP) grant from the Department of Defense to advance its lead program PMR-116 to the clinic for prostate cancer.

