Social Isolation and Loneliness Increase Heart Disease Risk in Senior Women

February 2, 2022 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Social Isolation and Loneliness Increase Heart Disease Risk in Senior Women

Data from a UC San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science study point to as much as a 27% increase in heart disease risk in postmenopausal women who experience both high levels of social isolation and loneliness.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles