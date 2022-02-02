Viking Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 on February 9, 2022

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced today that the company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss financial results and general corporate updates beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. To participate on the conference call, please dial (844) 850-0543 from the U.S. or (412) 317-5199 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until February 16, 2022 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 from outside the U.S. and entering replay access code #3676671. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via…

