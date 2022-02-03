AGSAA, Biogen, LunaPBC, and Genetic Alliance Launch Community-Led Discovery Program for Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome Americas Association (AGSAA), LunaPBC, and Genetic Alliance today announced a program to assemble a patient-led drug discovery community studying the disease etiology of a rare neurodevelopmental disorder known as Aicardi-Goutières syndrome (AGS) and support development of therapeutic treatments for this devastating disease. The program is being launched in collaboration with Biogen, Inc. and represents Biogen’s second collaboration with Luna and Genetic Alliance.

Click here to view original post