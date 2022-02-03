Protalix BioTherapeutics to Participate in the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2022

CARMIEL, Israel: CARMIEL, Israel, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that there will be two poster presentations regarding the Company’s pegunigalsidase alfa or PRX–102 candidate under development for the treatment of Fabry disease at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2022, taking place February 7-11, 2022 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.

