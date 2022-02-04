Kintara Therapeutics to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference on February 15, 2022

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert E. Hoffman will present a corporate overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, which is being held on February 14 – 17, 2022 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, NY. Mr. Hoffman will deliver his corporate presentation on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

