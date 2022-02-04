Lyell CSO: New job is ‘the missing piece’ of his career; Orphazyme and Cortexyme and Sio, oh my: Your guide to the latest CEO changes

Gary Lee

“I fully recognize that cell therapy is still all about the cells.”

In moving over to his second CSO job, Gary Lee says he hopes to grasp a “really critical” missing piece of the puzzle in cell therapy: T cell biology, something he hadn’t gotten a lot of exposure to. At Lyell Immunopharma, he will have an abundance of scientific knowledge and technologies at his disposal to figure out how to make the best cells possible.

If Lyell starts to ring a bell, think Rick Klausner. The former director of the National Cancer Institute and the mind behind new biotech behemoth Altos Labs — the biotech with $3 billion in investor money that will be helmed by GlaxoSmithKline‘s Hal Barron — is the chair of Lyell’s board. Lyell CMO Tina Albertson was one of our honorees for Women in Biopharma R&D two months ago.

For Lee,…

Click here to view original post