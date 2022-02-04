Phanes Therapeutics’ antibody patent granted

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research and development in immuno-oncology announced today that the company has been granted a patent (Patent No. US11,214,615) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Phanes has been focusing on innovative drug discovery and early development in immuno-oncology and has built a strong pipeline of intellectual properties. By the end of 2021, Phanes had filed a total of 17 patent applications, including 14 antibody patent applications and 3 technology platform patent applications.

