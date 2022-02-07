Adoption of E-cigarettes for Smoking Cessation in 2017 Low and Ineffective

Smokers were not early adopters of high nicotine e-cigarettes as cessation aids despite the rapid growth of sales of these products in 2017, report Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at University of California San Diego researchers.

