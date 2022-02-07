Bridge Biotherapeutics and Scripps Research Launch Research Collaboration to Develop Discovery Platform and Novel Covalent Probes Based on Chemical Biology and Chemoproteomics

SEONGNAM, South Korea and SAN DIEGO, Calif.: Two-year research collaboration to develop new reactive group chemistries targeting non-cysteine amino acids to expand druggable binding sites and identify novel targets in oncology and immunology Collaborators at Scripps are pioneers in the field of chemical biology and chemistry SEONGNAM, South Korea and SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bridge Biotherapeutics (KQ288330), a South Korean clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for inflammation, fibrosis and oncology, and Scripps Research, an independent, nonprofit biomedical institute ranked the most influential in the world for its impact on innovation by Nature Index, today announced a research collaboration to discover and characterize novel reactive groups that target non-cysteine residues to uncover new druggable sites in targets of high therapeutic value.

