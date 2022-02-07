Genetically Informed Atlases Reveal New Landscapes in Brain Structure

An international team of scientists, led by UC San Diego researchers, has used atlases of the human brain informed by genetics to identify hundreds of genomic loci. The findings illuminate how genes impact the brain and diseases.
Related Articles
A Deeper Look at Global Icons
March 14, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on A Deeper Look at Global Icons
For Regents Scholars, Matchmaking is a Research Affair
August 6, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on For Regents Scholars, Matchmaking is a Research Affair
The Regents Scholars Research Initiative is a program that pairs first-year or transfer Regents Scholars with faculty members who will provide mentorship and research support for the fall semester (or longer, pe… […]
Like A Lot of Things, Women?s Gut Microbiomes Appear to Mature Earlier than Men?s
May 14, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Like A Lot of Things, Women?s Gut Microbiomes Appear to Mature Earlier than Men?s