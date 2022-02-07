Hoth Therapeutics Announces Presentation of the HT-ALZ Proof-of-Concept Alzheimer’s Disease Preclinical Data at the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

NEW YORK: NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced an abstract submission to present the preclinical Alzheimer’s disease mouse model data of HT-ALZ at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference taking place July 31 – August 4, 2022 in San Diego, California. Dr. Carla Yuede, lead researcher on the HT-ALZ sponsored research agreement with Washington University, will be the primary author presenting the data.

Click here to view original post