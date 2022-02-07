New AI startup launches with $40M; ObsEva announces regulatory holdup for flagship drug

A new AI platform biotech announced its launch this morning — out of San Diego, CA.

1859, Inc. is the name of the new company, which spun out of science incubator and accelerator JLABS after being founded in 2019 — and claims to combine AI and screening data for drug discovery. Accompanying the launch was a $40 million Series A, which was led by VCs Northpond Ventures and OMX Ventures. Two other companies joined in on the round: existing investors FusionX Ventures and Vertical Venture Partners.

According to the biotech, the venture funds will support the development of new capabilities, and the scaling and advancement of preclinical discovery programs.

Two of the executive leaders, CEO Devon Cayer and CTO Andrew MacConnell, both worked at the Scripps Research Institute before joining — with MacConnell working in the lab of 1859 co-founder Brian Paegel while at the institute.

