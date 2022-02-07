Viking Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat as part of the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The conference, which will take place February 14-18, 2022, is being conducted with a virtual format.

