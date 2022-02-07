Viking Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

February 7, 2022 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Viking Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat as part of the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The conference, which will take place February 14-18, 2022, is being conducted with a virtual format.
Click here to view original post