BioFluidica Announces $6 Million Series B2 Funding to Support the Commercialization of its Liquid Biopsy Microfluidics Platform, the LiquidScan™, and the Development of its Advanced Handheld Covid-19 Detection Device for Consumer At-Home Testing

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BioFluidica, Inc., a biotechnology company developing a diagnostic platform allowing for disease management and diagnosis, today announced that it has raised over $6 million in the initial closings of its Series B2 financing. Additional closings in this targeted $10 million financing are anticipated following successful completion of development milestones relating to BioFluidica’s handheld infectious disease detection device using nanofluidics for ultrafast high-sensitivity detection of virus particles. The funding round was led by BioFluidica’s existing investor base, with participation from new investors.

Click here to view original post