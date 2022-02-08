Evofem Biosciences to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) will present at the Aegis Virtual Conference as follows: Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) Access Webcast: https://evofem.investorroom.com/Aegis2022 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86168915443 Add to Calendar: iCalendar (.ics) file About Evofem Biosciences Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company’s first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

