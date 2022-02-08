GPB Scientific Announces Initial Availability of Advanced Cell Separation Platform; Name Change to Curate Biosciences

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GPB Scientific, Inc. has launched its go-to-market activities for the transformational Curate® Cell Processing System to streamline the manufacture of cell therapies, making them economically and reliably available to the largest number of patients. The company’s advanced cell separation platform is in evaluations at select biopharmas, contract manufacturers, and academic centers ahead of the system’s upcoming commercial introduction. Anticipating the commercial launch, the company is changing its name to "Curate Biosciences" to better communicate its benefits to the gene and cell therapy industry.

