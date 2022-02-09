ARS Pharmaceuticals Expands Executive Leadership Team with Addition of Pharmaceutical Commercialization Veterans

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Harris Kaplan as executive vice president, commercial strategy and Daniel Relovsky as senior vice president, sales and marketing. Mr. Kaplan and Mr. Relovsky, accomplished industry veterans with proven track records of commercial strategy and launch execution, will be responsible for preparing for and leading the commercialization of neffy™, once approved. neffy, a proprietary composition of epinephrine, is a small, reliable, easy-to-use option that allows for needle-free intranasal delivery of epinephrine, the only drug approved for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

