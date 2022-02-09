UC San Diego is launching its first online graduate degree program this fall to help meet the demand for data scientists. Applications for the new Master of Data Science Online program are now open.
Related Articles
Genomic Study Revealing Among Diverse Populations with Inherited Retinal Disease
October 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Genomic Study Revealing Among Diverse Populations with Inherited Retinal Disease
An international team of researchers has broadened and deepened understanding of how inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) affect different populations of people and, in the process, have identified new gene variants that may cause the diseases. Click here to view original post… […]
With OK From FDA, UC San Diego Researchers Prepare to Launch Novel Phage Study
January 8, 2019 sandiegobiotech Uncategorized Comments Off on With OK From FDA, UC San Diego Researchers Prepare to Launch Novel Phage Study
UC San Diego Researchers Discover Key Mechanisms behind Synapse Degeneration in Alzheimer’s Brain
August 18, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on UC San Diego Researchers Discover Key Mechanisms behind Synapse Degeneration in Alzheimer’s Brain
Neurobiologists have uncovered the mechanisms behind the maintenance and decline of key synapses implicated in Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest an alternative approach to addressing such brain disorders… […]