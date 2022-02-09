FDA Awards QIDP Designation for Prevention of Chlamydia to Evofem Biosciences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded "Qualified Infectious Disease Product" (QIDP) Designation to EVO100 (the investigational name for Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate)) for the prevention of urogenital chlamydia infection in women, a potential new indication in late stage clinical development. Chlamydia is the most frequently reported bacterial infection in the United States.

