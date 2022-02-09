SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded "Qualified Infectious Disease Product" (QIDP) Designation to EVO100 (the investigational name for Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate)) for the prevention of urogenital chlamydia infection in women, a potential new indication in late stage clinical development. Chlamydia is the most frequently reported bacterial infection in the United States.
FDA Awards QIDP Designation for Prevention of Chlamydia to Evofem Biosciences
