SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which include the consolidated financial results of GRAIL. Fourth quarter consolidated results: Revenue of $1,198 million, a 26% increase compared to the prior year period GAAP net income for the quarter of $112 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $257 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the prior year period Non-GAAP net income for the quarter of $117 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $179 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the prior year period (see the "Consolidated Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income" table for a reconciliation of these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures) Cash flow from operations of $282 million compared to $406 million in the prior year period Free cash flow (cash flow from…
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021
