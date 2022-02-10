Ionis to hold full year 2021 financial results webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Thursday, February 24th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results as well as report on pipeline and business progress. The webcast may be accessed at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

Click here to view original post