Regulus Therapeutics to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced that Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, will present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

