Ucello Therapeutics Completes US$25 Million Series A Financing

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CHENGDU, China: SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CHENGDU, China, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ucello Therapeutics ("Ucello"), a biotechnology company developing universal CAR-T therapies, announced the successful completion of a US$25 million Series A financing. The funding round was led by Matrix Partners China, along with other investors Co-Win Ventures, Northern Light Venture Capital, and Elikon Venture. Also joining the round was existing angle investor Chengdu Bio-town Fund. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the company’s development of proprietary universal CAR-T technology platform CBT-X20, progress pipeline programs including lead asset AT19 through to US and China IND filings, and build a state of the art GMP-ready clinical manufacturing facilities.

