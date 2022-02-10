Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that Dr. Ivor Royston, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. The webcast will be archived for 60 days.

Click here to view original post