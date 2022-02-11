HIV Incidence Rising Steeply Among People Who Inject Drugs in Tijuana

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine have presented data that suggests a new HIV outbreak in Tijuana, Mexico, driven in part by “drug tourism” unabated by the closure of the international border due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
