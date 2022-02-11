SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update. CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Received notice of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s issuance of United States Patent No. 11,234,955 to VAL-083 covering a method of treating brain tumors including GBM, medulloblastoma, and cancer brain tumor stem cells that has O6-methyl guanine methyltransferase (MGMT)-driven drug resistance (February). Reported that the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment (AGILE) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical study (GBM AGILE Study) has screened over 1,000 patients. According to GCAR, enrollment rates for the study are 3 to 4 times greater than traditional GBM studies, with active sites averaging…
Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
