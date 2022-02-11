Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Provides Financial Expectations for Fiscal 2022

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and provided financial guidance for 2022. "As we exited last year with restored growth for INGREZZA, investments we are making this year will further accelerate our ability to help many more patients with tardive dyskinesia who remain undiagnosed and untreated. Additionally, we now have 12 clinical programs in mid-to-late-stage studies, many which will generate important data readouts over the next two years," said Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences. "With a blockbuster product in INGREZZA, a novel and diverse pipeline, and a strong balance sheet, Neurocrine Biosciences is uniquely positioned to be a leading neuroscience-focused company."

