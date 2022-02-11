Regen BioPharma, Inc. to Initiate Development of its Modified mRNA anti-Cancer Vaccine Technology

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Regen BioPharma, Inc. (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP) is embarking on a development program to commercialize its modified mRNA anti-cancer vaccine targeting the Survivin protein. In the first phase of the development program, Regen will design and have experiments carried out that will form the initial series of pre-clinical studies required as part of an FDA IND submission. The patented technology (patent issued in Aug, 2021) is a cellular vaccine that uses a modified mRNA molecule expressing peptides of Survivin which are exposed to dendritic cells. These dendritic cells are then matured and infused into the cancer patient’s circulation where they are expected to home in on the cancer and destroy it. There are currently several clinical trials ongoing in the U.S. and Europe using Survivin as a vaccine for multiple different cancers which further supports this approach.

