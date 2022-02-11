Rich Heyman-backed biotech gets out the axe as it sets course on survival mission

Back when Rich Heyman and the team at Metacrine floated their IPO in the fall of 2020, they breezed across the finish line into Nasdaq after pricing shares at $13 each — another member of the new biotech elite chasing landmark drugs for NASH.

Today, it’s a whole other story.

The San Diego biotech put out word that it’s axing half of its staff in order to conserve cash as it makes a last-stand drug development effort. Its shares are mired deep in penny stock territory as its market cap sits at a catatonic $13 million, a dire case as investors bail in one of the worst market downturns for the industry in more than a decade.

While NASH was originally the biotech’s first priority, the company abandoned the program back in October after a toxicology study threw up flags — and instead pivoted to pushing their FXR…

