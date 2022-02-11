With sotrovimab in the balance, Biogen vet reunites with George Scangos at Vir; First woman to chair PhRMA has more in store at Takeda

Johanna Friedl-Naderer

Vir Biotechnology is getting another Biogen vet to join up as the startup’s new global CBO and EVP.

While Johanna Friedl-Naderer officially doesn’t start her first C-suite role for another few weeks on March 2, she will join the company in the midst of conflicting data regarding its GlaxoSmithKline-partnered Covid-19 antibody, and armed with decades of working at the recently-embroiled Biogen.

Friedl-Naderer recently hinted at her upcoming departure from the company on a LinkedIn post: “After 21 wonderful years with Biogen, I am embarking on a new stage of what has been a remarkable journey … Thank you to my dear colleagues in Biogen and the many people working tirelessly to change lives. Your work will continue to change the world. I look forward to much more to come!”

With the move comes a bit of a reunion: Friedl-Naderer and…

