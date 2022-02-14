Aethlon Medical Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a company developing medical technology to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2021 and provided an update on recent developments. Company Updates Aethlon Medical is continuing the research and clinical development of the Hemopurifier™, our therapeutic blood filtration system that can bind and remove life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood. This action has potential applications in cancer, where cancer associated exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Click here to view original post