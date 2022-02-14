Mirati Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for 2021 and Recent Corporate Updates on February 28, 2022

February 14, 2022 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Mirati Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for 2021 and Recent Corporate Updates on February 28, 2022

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 along with recent corporate updates on February 28, 2022. During a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on February 28, company executives will provide company updates and review financial results. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at the "Investors and Media" section on Mirati.com or by dialing the U.S. toll free +1 313-209-4906 or international +1 877-502-9276, confirmation code: 6820152. A replay of the call will be available approximately 2 hours after the event has ended at the same website or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 1+ 719-457-0820 or international +1 888-203-1112, confirmation code: 6820152.
Click here to view original post