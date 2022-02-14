Salk Institute appoints David Lawrence executive director of Harnessing Plants Initiative

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute announced today the appointment of David Lawrence to the position of executive director of the Harnessing Plants Initiative (HPI). In his new role, Lawrence will oversee program management and administrative support for the project, as well as help deliver real-world applications based on Salk research findings. For example, he will help scale and deploy Salk Ideal Plants worldwide—crops that can capture excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it deep in root systems.

“HPI optimizes plants to help address climate change, while providing more food, fuel and fiber for a growing population,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “As an experienced advisor, leader and researcher in the energy field, Dave is uniquely qualified to help us drive this crucial initiative forward.”

Lawrence has served as chair of the HPI Advisory Committee since 2020. In 2021, he assisted HPI in developing…

