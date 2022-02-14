The Lustgarten Foundation and Salk Institute announce strategic pancreatic cancer research partnership

LA JOLLA/NEW YORK—The Lustgarten Foundation and Salk Institute today announced a new strategic partnership supported by a $5 million grant and focused on identifying and validating potential targets for new pancreatic cancer drugs. The effort will be led by four co-principal investigators, all prominent cancer researchers in the Salk Dedicated Program in Pancreatic Cancer: Professors Reuben Shaw, Ronald Evans, Tony Hunter and Assistant Professor Dannielle Engle. The partnership is part of the Lustgarten Advancing Breakthrough Science (LABS) Program.

“Through collaboration at the research level and between organizations, this strategic and forward-looking support from the Lustgarten Foundation will allow our team of talented scientists to explore potential drug targets for a disease with few treatment options,” says Salk President Rusty Gage.

The Lustgarten Foundation is the world’s largest private funder of…

